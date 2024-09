What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, Sept. 13

What the Pop! art pop-up exhibition and sale at Centre St-Jax Sept. 13–14

Free all-ages show at Marché des Possibles feat. No Waves, Crabe & more

Nigerian Afrobeat/R&B artist Tems brings her Born in the Wild tour to L’Olympia

Saturday, Sept. 14

Persephone Productions presents How to Survive in the Wild at the Segal Centre Sept. 14–29

Tempéo dance festival (till Sept. 15) Afro-pop night at Esplanade Place des Arts

Austin indie rock band Spoon plays Beanfield Theatre

Toronto punk band Fucked Up play Another Day live at Foufs

Sunday, Sept. 15

To All the Unnamed Women exhibition at the McCord Stewart Museum

Jackalope MTL x Skateboards for Hope at the Old Port Sept. 13–15

Legacy Vancouver punk band D.O.A. play Bar le Ritz

