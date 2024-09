What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, Sept. 27

POP Symposium: Artists for Palestine panel (free)

Puces POP artisan sale at Église St-Denis Sept. 27–29

Tease with DJs Roxy Moron & Plastik Patrik at Cabaret Berlin

Saturday, Sept. 28

POP Montreal presents Bastid’s BBQ with Skratch Bastid, DJ Nu-Mark & more

La nuit de l’art (Montreal Art Crawl)

PUMP 80s dance party at Bar le Ritz PDB

Kaytranada plays Parc Jean-Drapeau

Sunday, Sept. 29

Alanis Obomsawin exhibition at the MAC (Place Ville Marie) through Jan. 26

POP Montreal presents the Mile End Parade

Comedy POP at Ursa with Eve Parker Finley & more

