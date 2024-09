Action comedy film The Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, is streaming now in Canada on Prime Video.

Most popular movies and TV shows streaming in Canada right now

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the most popular movies and TV shows streaming in Canada right now.

The top three movies streaming in Canada are Beetlejuice (Crave), The Fall Guy (Prime Video) and Rebel Ridge (Netflix).

The top three TV shows streaming in Canada are The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Disney+), The Old Man (Disney+) and Slow Horses (Apple TV+).

