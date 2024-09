Pierre Poilievre’s silence on Russian right-wing propaganda in Canada is deafening

In a predictably pathetic move, after real journalists revealed far-right influencers were on the receiving end of Kremlin kickbacks, Pierre Poilievre cried havoc and let slip his dogs of war.

On Russian interference with our democracy? No.

Rather, on Craig Sauvé, a former city councillor and the NDP’s current candidate for LaSalle-Émard-Verdun.

Craig’s crime? Opposing genocide.

Poilievre and his brood are the principal beneficiaries of Tenet Media’s Russian-backed right-wing propaganda. His silence on the matter is deafening.

That Putin would prefer Poilievre to run this country speaks volumes as well. Not because Poilievre would be an ally or useful idiot, but because — like Trump — he’s an imbecile.

NEW: The far-right media outlet linked in US federal indictment to a secret Russian influence campaign produced 50+ videos focused on Canada



We reviewed the videos before they were taken down and found they were viewed half-a-million timeshttps://t.co/IVdKAEdJLr #cdnpoli — PressProgress (@pressprogress) September 6, 2024

