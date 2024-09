The Quebec Restaurant Association says this bill “will naturally have an impact on the income of the dining room staff” but could also save money on fees for restaurants.

New CAQ law would mandate Quebec restaurants to calculate tips on the price before tax

On Thursday, CAQ minister Simon Jolin-Barrette tabled a law that would regulate tips, mandating Quebec restaurants and other merchants to calculate tips based on subtotals — the price before tax — rather than totals after tax, as is the case now.

The Quebec Restaurant Association responded to the proposed legislation, saying that the passing of this law (Bill 72) “will naturally have an impact on the income of the dining room staff” but could also save money on fees for restaurants. They also expressed disappointment that there are no provisions in the law regarding unhonoured reservations (“no-shows”).

On protège le pouvoir d'achat des Québécois en s'attaquant notamment aux affichages des prix à l'épicerie et des pourboires. @SJB_CAQ pic.twitter.com/lIWRXQyqyu — François Legault (@francoislegault) September 12, 2024

