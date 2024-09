The following capsule review of Snowdon Deli appears in the 2024 Montreal Restaurant Guide. To read the complete issue, please click here.

Snowdon Deli

A perennial mainstay, the definition of an institution and one of the city’s most cherished Jewish eateries, Snowdon Deli has been feeding families in the area since 1946. There’s a lot on the menu here, but you can never go wrong with the Matzo ball soup (as classic as it comes), the club roll (an institution in and of itself), golden latkes or a good ol’ plate of smoked meat. (5265 Decarie)

