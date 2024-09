The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant McKiernan. To read the 2024 Montreal restaurant guide, please click here.

McKiernan

The second iteration of the Joe Beef Luncheonette. Run as a partnership between the Joe Beef group and Derek Dammann (formerly of Maison Publique, now culinary director at Île-de-France in le 9e), what began as a catering and events venture quickly evolved into one of the Sud-Ouest’s best restaurants. Though dinner is great here, lunch is definitely the play. Playful and easy-going, the menu might include a roast chicken in velvety sauce Alexandre, a hearty and artfully layered muffuletta sandwich, a couple of classic pastas and, undoubtedly, a great seasonal special or two. Don’t miss the donuts, which are among the best you can find anywhere. (5524 St-Patrick, #200)

