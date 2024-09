Dr. Mylène Drouin also “paid tribute to residential school survivors, those who have disappeared, as well as members of their families and communities” to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Sept. 30 is National Day for Truth and Reconciliation across Canada, and Montreal public health director Dr. Mylène Drouin took the opportunity to address the issue of health equity for Indigenous peoples in the city.

Among many other reported incidents exemplifying the lack of equity for Indigenous peoples in the Quebec healthcare system, the death of Joyce Echaquan in a Joliette hospital in 2020 raised a rallying cry from critics, activists and community members across Canada and beyond.

“The regional director of public health pays tribute to residential school survivors, those who have disappeared, as well as members of their families and communities, and reiterates its commitment to promoting health equity for Indigenous peoples in Tiohtià:ke/Montreal.”

La DRSP rend hommage aux survivant·es des pensionnats, aux disparu·es ainsi qu’aux membres de leurs familles et communautés, et réitère son engagement à promouvoir l'équité en santé envers les peuples autochtones de Tiohtià:ke/Montréal. pic.twitter.com/wZygcxxbnF — Dre Mylène Drouin, directrice santé publique Mtl (@Santepub_Mtl) September 30, 2024

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante also issued a statement to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, which is bringing the annual Every Child Matters rally and march to Parc Avenue this afternoon.

“Let us not look away from the past. Instead, let us face it and work together to write a new page of history. On this National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, let us recognize the progress that has been made and the progress that remains to be made.”

Ne détournons pas le regard du passé. Plutôt, regardons-le en face et travaillons à écrire, ensemble, une nouvelle page d’histoire.



En cette Journée nationale de la vérité et de la réconciliation, reconnaissons les progrès réalisés et ceux qu’il nous reste à accomplir. pic.twitter.com/4wjjmK8RuY — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) September 30, 2024 Montreal public health reiterates commitment to promoting health equity for Indigenous peoples in the city

