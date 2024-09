“Montreal gets the highest marks of any destination for transportation safety — which, if you’ve ever ridden mass transit in Montreal, is absolutely accurate.”

Montreal has been named the #1 city in the world for transportation safety

According to a report by Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection, Montreal has been named the #1 city in the world for transportation safety.

The results of the report were determined using a compilation of survey results, in addition to data on risk, crime, climate resilience and other criteria.

“Montreal gets the highest marks of any destination for transportation safety — which, if you’ve ever ridden mass transit in Montreal, is absolutely accurate. (Driving can be a little more problematic, however.)”

Rounding out the top 5 are Copenhagen, Honolulu, Venice and Seoul.

Montreal Copenhagen Honolulu Venice, Italy Seoul Reykjavik Dubai Sydney Amsterdam London

The report also named Montreal as the second safest city in the world for travel.

World’s safest cities to travel in 2024:



1.🇺🇸 Honolulu

2.🇨🇦 Montreal

3.🇮🇸 Reykjavik

4.🇦🇺 Sydney

5.🇳🇱 Amsterdam

6.🇦🇪 Dubai

7.🇩🇰 Copenhagen

8.🇬🇧 London

9.🇰🇷 Seoul

10.🇮🇹 Venice



According to Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection — World of Statistics (@stats_feed) May 7, 2024 Montreal has been named the #1 city in the world for transportation safety

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.