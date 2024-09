The premier has urged the Bloc Québécois to bring down the Trudeau government next week, following the Bloc’s decision to vote against the Conservatives’ non-confidence motion.

Memo to François Legault: Mêle-toi de tes affaires.

Yves-François Blanchet has done Canada — including Quebec — a huge favour. Not only is he preventing an election no one wants, he’s preventing Pierre Poilievre.

That the Bloc may support the government is a demonstration of exactly the kind of non-partisan cooperation that should be encouraged amongst our legislators.

That Legault objects is telling: he’s more interested in power than what’s best for Quebec.

That Legault is interfering in the affairs of another party, at another level of government, is exceptionally hypocritical for someone who spent the last few weeks throwing a fit over wanting provincial jurisdiction over immigration.

DERNIÈRE HEURE@francoislegault demande au Bloc qcois de ne pas appuyer le gouv de Justin Trudeau la semaine prochaine@paulplamondon «doit avoir du courage et demander à son camarade du Bloc québécois cois de reculer»



Cite l'impasse de négo sur l'immigration#polqc #polcan pic.twitter.com/IG11XW8zjY — Sébastien Bovet (@SebBovetSRC) September 19, 2024 Memo to François Legault: Mêle-toi de tes affaires

For more commentary about Montreal politics and culture, please visit Observations from Montreal.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.