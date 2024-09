A large majority of Canadians — including 60% of Conservatives — want Pierre Poilievre to get his security clearance and read the NSICOP report on how foreign interference has infiltrated Canadian politics.

A study by the Angus Reid Institute has found that a large majority of Canadians believe all federal party leaders should receive the security clearance required to read the NSICOP report, including Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre, who has decided not to do so.

The study comes after the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP) released a report “alleging that some parliamentarians have either ‘wittingly or semi-wittingly’ participated in foreign interference targeted at Canadian elections.”

66% of Canadians believe all federal party leaders — including Poilievre — should receive security clearance and read the report, including majorities of Conservative (60%), Liberal (79%), NDP (70%) and Bloc Québécois (77%) voters.

“Unlike Justin Trudeau, Jagmeet Singh and Elizabeth May, CPC leader Pierre Poilievre has resisted calls to read the NSICOP report. Observers say Poilievre would be ‘hamstrung’ politically, given that he would be unable to comment on what he read in the report. Others have criticized Poilievre for placing political concerns at the forefront. Singh stated that he believes Poilievre’s unwillingness to do so is ‘disqualifying’ for his pursuit of leading the nation as prime minister.”

For the complete study and methodology, please visit the Angus Reid Institute website.

