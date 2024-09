Whether you’re driving a small hatchback, a big SUV, or anything in between, here’s a handy guide on how to keep your tires in top shape and get the most miles out of them.

We all know that buying a new set of tires isn’t exactly the cheapest thing you’ll do for your vehicle, so it makes sense to get as much mileage out of them as possible. Luckily, with a bit of know-how and some simple maintenance, you can extend the life of your tires and save yourself some cash in the long run. Whether you’re driving a small hatchback, a big SUV, or anything in between, here’s a handy guide on how to keep your tires in top shape and get the most miles out of them.

1. Keep Your Tires Properly Inflated

Let’s start with something simple but incredibly important: tire pressure. Keeping your tires properly inflated is one of the easiest and most effective ways to extend their lifespan. When your tires are underinflated, they wear out more quickly, especially on the edges, and you’ll also see a drop in fuel efficiency. On the flip side, overinflated tires wear out the centre of the tread more quickly and can lead to a less comfortable ride.

So, how do you make sure your tires are at the right pressure? First, check your vehicle’s owner’s manual or the sticker inside the driver’s door for the recommended tire pressure. Then, use a reliable tire gauge to check the pressure regularly—once a month is a good rule of thumb. If the pressure is too low, top it up. If it’s too high, let a bit of air out. It’s a quick job that can make a big difference to your tires’ lifespan.

2. Rotate Your Tires Regularly

Another key to getting the most mileage out of your tires is to rotate them regularly. Why? Because the tires on different corners of your car wear down at different rates. For example, the front tires on a front-wheel-drive car do most of the work, so they wear out faster than the rear tires. By rotating your tires, you even out the wear and tear, which means they’ll all last longer.

Most experts recommend rotating your tires every 8,000 to 10,000 kilometres. This can vary depending on your vehicle and driving habits, so it’s always a good idea to check your owner’s manual for the manufacturer’s recommendation. If you’re getting your tires rotated during a service, it’s a good opportunity to have the tires inspected for any signs of damage or uneven wear.

3. Using the Right Tires for Your Conditions

Tires are designed with specific purposes in mind, and using the wrong type of tire for the conditions can lead to premature wear, reduced performance, and even dangerous driving situations. All-season tires are a popular choice because they’re designed to perform reasonably well in a variety of conditions. However, they’re a bit of a compromise when it comes to difficult terrains or icy conditions.

For example, it can be very dangerous to use slick tires in the dead of winter which is why purpose-made winter tires are so popular. However, you will want to pick ones with the right amount of tread depth and that are made with the best type of material. Whether it be Eskay, Dunlop, or Eternity, there are many brands of winter tires Canada and other countries tend to choose.

4. Keep Your Wheels Aligned

Driving with misaligned wheels is a sure-fire way to shorten the life of your tires. When your wheels are out of alignment, your tires wear unevenly and more quickly, which means you’ll be replacing them sooner than you’d like. Plus, misalignment can cause your car to pull to one side and make your steering feel off, which isn’t just bad for your tires – it’s bad for your safety too.

To keep your wheels in proper alignment, have them checked regularly—typically, this is something that’s done during your routine vehicle service. If you notice any signs that your wheels might be out of alignment, like your car pulling to one side or uneven tire wear, get them checked right away.

5. Don’t Overload Your Vehicle

Overloading your vehicle puts extra stress on your tires, causing them to wear out more quickly. Every vehicle has a recommended maximum load, which you can find in your owner’s manual or on the tire information label on the driver’s side door. It’s important to stay within this limit to avoid putting unnecessary strain on your tires.

If you regularly carry heavy loads, consider upgrading to tires that are designed to handle the extra weight. These tires have a higher load rating, which means they’re better equipped to support heavier vehicles or loads, helping to extend their lifespan.

7. Keep an Eye on the Tread Depth

Tread depth is a key indicator of your tire’s health. As your tires wear down, the tread depth decreases, which can affect your car’s traction and handling, especially in wet or slippery conditions. To ensure you’re getting the most mileage out of your tires, it’s important to keep an eye on the tread depth and replace your tires when necessary.

In Canada, the legal minimum tread depth is 1.6 mm, but for optimal safety, many experts recommend replacing your tires when the tread depth reaches 3 mm, especially if you drive in wet or snowy conditions.

Wrapping Up

Getting the most mileage out of your tires isn’t rocket science – it’s all about regular maintenance and a bit of common sense. By keeping your tires properly inflated, rotating them regularly, choosing the right type, and driving smoothly, you can significantly extend their lifespan and save yourself some money in the long run.

Remember, your tires are a crucial part of your vehicle’s safety and performance, so it’s worth taking the time to look after them. With these tips, you’ll be well on your way to getting the most out of your tires and enjoying a smoother, safer ride.