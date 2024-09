There are killer gigs almost every night of the week this month. Nuts, huh? So I’ll keep my blathering at a minimum so I can spill as much ink as possible about these heavy AF Montreal shows. Let’s do it!

Wednesday, Sept. 4

This one is going to be a killer gig: a sudden return for riot grrrl titans Bikini Kill, who’ll get the girls to the front at Olympia with local garage warlords tha Retail Simps. 1004 Ste-Catherine E., showtime 8 p.m., $65.50, all ages

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Historically not the best day, but THE gig of September has still gotta go to the blood-curdling pummelling of Nails, who will obliterate Théâtre Fairmount with rad AF support from Mammoth Grinder, 200 Stab Wounds and Tribal Glaze. 5240 Parc, showtime 7 p.m., $40.96, all ages

Thursday, Sept. 12

If you were at the Caspian gig last month, you will definitely want to be crossing your arms and nodding to Explosions in the Sky, who will be loading their guitar pedals into MTELUS in preparation to unleash post-rock fire and brimstone, with Exit Angels. I wonder if they’ll do that song that starts quiet and then gets loud? I sure hope so! 59 Ste-Catherine E., showtime 8 p.m., $54.75

Friday, Sept. 13

Remember when your weird gamer cousin said he just turned into a punker last summer? Well he will definitely be at Foufs to catch potty-mouthed punkers Fucked Up, with support from Chastity. Normally I wouldn’t rec a Fugged Up show in 2024 but they did kill on David Comes to Life, so… 87 Ste-Catherine E., showtime 8:30, $30.20

Saturday, Sept. 14

Geez, this weekend is so stacked with heaviosity. Death metal legends Deicide will be complaining about the new face of metal wearing cargo shorts at Studio TD, with the equally heavy Krisiun and Inferi, with Cloak in the sweat-act slot. Wear a Hello Kitty shirt and watch Glen Benton blow his stack! 305 Ste-Catherine W., showtime 7 p.m., $52.75

Sunday, Sept. 15

If you’re still reeling from the Nails show but would like to resume your punishment, you can let the slow and heavy wallop of Conan hit you with a mittful of nickels at Café Campus (!) with Mares of Thrace and Doomsday Dementia. 57 Prince-Arthur E., showtime 7:30, $31.94

Friday, Sept. 27

Alright, did I say Nails would be the gig of September? Okay, I was wrong (it happens occasionally). If you dig the later years of Neurosis and the side of metal that dares to creep into the marrow of your bones with psychedelic malice, you will not want to miss the ominous darkness of the mighty Amenra, who will get your head reeling and your heart plummeting. If you wanted to know how heavy modern psych can get… this is it. Opening this show at Studio TD is the wonderful Primitive Man and Blackwater Holylight. 305 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m., $45.25

Current Obsession: Meat Puppets, Up on the Sun

Up on the Sun by Meat Puppets

This article was originally published in the Aug. 2024 issue of Cult MTL.

