A $12-million investment and budget boost will ensure the continuation of a summer ritual that has become “part of Montreal’s DNA.”

The City of Montreal has announced a $12-million investment in the seasonal transformation of 9 streets into pedestrian-only zones through 2027.

The funding ceiling for pedestrian streets is also increasing from $375,000 to $700,000, and Mont-Royal Avenue and Wellington and Ontario streets will boost their budgets accordingly in 2025.

9 pedestrian-only streets in Montreal through 2027

Mont-Royal From St-Laurent to St-Denis, St-Denis to de Lorimier Wellington From 6th Avenue to Régina Ste-Catherine From St-Hubert to Papineau Ontario E. From Pie-IX to Darling Duluth E. From St-Laurent to St-Hubert St-Denis (as well as Emery Street) From Sherbrooke to de Maisonneuve Bernard From Wiseman to Bloomfield De Castelnau E. From St-Denis to de Gaspé Plaza St-Hubert From Bellechasse to Jean-Talon

The streets that were selected are the most successful pedestrianization projects, which will no longer need to re-qualify annually for funding.

As Montreal city councillor Alia Hassan-Cournol said, “Pedestrianized streets are now part of Montreal’s DNA.”

Les piétonisations de rues font désormais partie de l’ADN de Montréal.



Les piétonisations de rues font désormais partie de l'ADN de Montréal.

En étroite collaboration avec l' @ASDCM, nous bonifions et pérennisions le programme pour donner plus de marge de manœuvre aux SDC et association de commerçants et encore + d'animation sur nos rues #polmtl

This investment is a renewal of the funding that City Hall set aside for the pedestrianization of Montreal commercial arteries in 2022, which also covered a three-year period.

