Canadians don’t believe a Conservative government would balance the budget or lower taxes

A new study by the Angus Reid Institute has found that a majority of Canadians fail to believe a Conservative government led by Pierre Poilievre would balance the budget or lower income taxes.

Just 44% of Canadians trust a Poilievre-led government to lower income taxes, while 45% say the same for balancing the budget.

Canadians are most likely to believe Pierre Poilievre would increase jail time for criminals (70%) and encourage more privatization for healthcare (70%), the latter of which is only supported by 29% of the country.

While 67% of Canadians believe Pierre Poilievre will defund and dismantle the CBC, just 30% are actually supportive of the idea.

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, 2024 among a representative randomized sample of 1,602 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

