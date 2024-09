“Through all phases of life, these countries are seen as treating their citizens well.”

Canada named among top 5 countries with the best quality of life

A study by U.S. News & World Report has ranked Canada as the country with the fifth-highest quality of life in the world.

Denmark and Sweden occupy the top two spots on the list, followed by Switzerland and Norway.

“Beyond the essential ideas of broad access to food, housing, quality education, health care and employment, quality of life also may include intangibles such as job security, political stability, individual freedom and environmental quality. Through all phases of life, these countries are seen as treating their citizens well.”

The United States did not make the top 10.

Top countries in the world for quality of life

Denmark Sweden Switzerland Norway Canada Finland Germany Australia Netherlands New Zealand

The study also found that Canada has been named the fourth best country in the world.

Top 10 Best Countries in the World



1⃣ Switzerland πŸ‡¨πŸ‡­

2⃣ Japan πŸ‡―πŸ‡΅

3⃣ United States πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ

4⃣ Canada πŸ‡¨πŸ‡¦

5⃣ Australia πŸ‡¦πŸ‡Ί

6⃣ Sweden πŸ‡ΈπŸ‡ͺ

7⃣ Germany πŸ‡©πŸ‡ͺ

8⃣ United Kingdom πŸ‡¬πŸ‡§

9⃣ New Zealand πŸ‡³πŸ‡Ώ

πŸ”Ÿ Denmark πŸ‡©πŸ‡°



Source | U.S. News & World Report

