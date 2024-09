“It has been devastating to the civilians in harm’s way, including the two innocent Canadians killed. We will support all diplomatic efforts towards de-escalation and a peaceful resolution.”

Following several days of escalating attacks between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, resulting in over 600 deaths and thousands of injuries in Lebanon (including two Canadians), Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement calling for an “immediate ceasefire” along the border of Lebanon and Israel.

Canada is calling for an immediate ceasefire along the Lebanon-Israel border.



We will support all diplomatic efforts towards de-escalation and a peaceful resolution. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 26, 2024 Justin Trudeau calls for immediate ceasefire along border of Lebanon and Israel

The Prime Minister’s Office released a joint statement on the subject, signed by Canada and 10 other countries including the U.S. and U.K., as well as the European Union. The statement calls for a 21-day ceasefire in order to explore diplomatic resolutions for the conflict, and to proceed with ongoing work towards a ceasefire in Gaza, as well.

“The situation between Lebanon and Israel since October 8th, 2023 is intolerable and presents an unacceptable risk of a broader regional escalation. This is in nobody’s interest, neither of the people of Israel nor of the people of Lebanon.”

