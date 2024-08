The status of all 20 teams and what to expect from the 2024–2025 Premier League season.

Your Premier League season preview, all about VAR 2.0 and more new rules

The Premier League season kicked off yesterday, heralding an updated video assistant referee (VAR) system that will have a higher threshold for intervention than it did before.

According to the new guidelines, VAR will only step in if there is “no doubt” that the on-field referee has made an obvious error. Otherwise, the original decision will remain unchanged. This shift aims to reduce interruptions for minor incidents that require extensive replays.

“Let’s trust our referees and avoid being overly meticulous with our reviews,” said Howard Webb, Chief Refereeing Officer for PGMOL.

Additionally, the Premier League Match Centre’s account on X (fka Twitter) will provide “near-live” explanations of VAR calls. The league also plans to show more replays and offer clearer explanations of decisions on stadium screens.

This season will also see a noticeable reduction in stoppage time due to a tweak in how time is added after goals are scored. Previously, time was counted from the moment the ball entered the net until the restart. Now, the clock will only start after 30 seconds. For example, a match with six goals could see stoppage time reduced by up to three minutes.

Apart from VAR, officials will enforce stricter rules against attacking players who block or obstruct defenders during set-pieces. This has sparked conversation online, with some suggesting that Arsenal’s Ben White, in particular, may face more free-kicks against him due to his actions during corners.

There will also be a slight easing of the handball rule. Players are no longer expected to keep their arms rigidly by their sides or behind their backs. Instead, referees will assess the position of a player’s arm or hand in relation to their body movement.

Webb explained:

“We believe we’ve been awarding too many handballs for actions that are quite natural and understandable, The guidance this season is to adopt a ‘less is more’ approach, which should result in fewer harsh handball penalties.”

Furthermore, an accidental handball that results in a penalty will no longer automatically lead to a yellow card. Finally…

Lastly, for penalty kicks, the ball must now be placed directly on or over the centre of the penalty spot, rather than anywhere within the spot’s boundaries.

2024–2025 Premier League Season Preview

As the 2024-2025 Premier League season kicks off, fans across the globe are buzzing with excitement. After a summer filled with transfers, managerial changes, and pre-season preparation, the stage is set for another exhilarating season of English football. Here’s a little look at all 20 clubs and their prospects for the upcoming campaign.

Arsenal

After finishing 2nd last season, Arsenal looks ready to challenge for the title once again. The addition of Declan Rice from West Ham strengthens their midfield last year, while Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber brings depth to the squad. With Mikel Arteta at the helm, Arsenal’s young stars like Bukayo Saka will be key in their pursuit to win the league.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa impressed last season by finishing 4th, securing a spot in Europe. Under Unai Emery, the club has boosted its ranks with Moussa Diaby and Pau Torres. With European competition this year, Villa will aim to maintain their momentum domestically while competing on multiple fronts.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth, under new manager Andoni Iraola, has a fresh attacking philosophy. The Cherries have made some key signings, including Justin Kluivert, to strengthen their squad. Survival remains the priority, but Bournemouth has the potential to push further up the table.

New kit design is fresh as well.

Brentford

Brentford continues to punch above its weight in the Premier League. The Bees remain a well-drilled unit with Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa leading the line. They will be targeting another top-half finish.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton enjoyed an 11th-place finish last season and secured European football for the first time. Despite losing key players like Moisés Caicedo, they have reinvested wisely in João Pedro and Bart Verbruggen. Manager Roberto De Zerbi will look to maintain Brighton’s attractive style of play.

Chelsea

Chelsea enters the season with Enzo Maresca as manager after a crazy 2023-2024 campaign. The club has spent heavily on new signings like Moisés Caicedo, and Christopher Nkunku but must find consistency to return to the top four. Maresca faces a challenging task, but Chelsea’s squad depth could see them compete at the top… Ready for the rollarcoaster .

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace enters the season with new manager Oliver Glasner, and while they have lost Michael Olise, they retain key figures like Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi. Palace will aim for another solid mid-table finish, with hopes of breaking into the top ten

Everton

Everton narrowly avoided relegation last season and will be hoping for more stability under Sean Dyche. Reinforcements have been brought in, but Everton’s fate may depend on the fitness of Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The Toffees are aiming for a mid-table finish and to avoid another relegation scrap and who buys the club next will have a factor.

Fulham

Fulham had a solid return to the Premier League last season, finishing 13th. Marco Silva’s side will look to build on that success, with Aleksandar Mitrovic leading the line and new additions providing further strength. They’ll be aiming for another comfortable mid-table finish

Ipswich Town

(My second team, family connection on this one.) Promoted to the Premier League for the first time since 2002, Ipswich Town, under Kieran McKenna, will be looking to defy expectations. Their summer business has been modest, and survival will be their primary goal in their return to the topflight.

*Ed Sheeran has to be good luck.

Leicester City

Leicester City returns to the Premier League after a season in the Championship. Under manager Steve Cooper, the Foxes will be looking to solidify their place in the league once again. Leicester’s success will depend on how well they reintegrate into top-flight football.

Liverpool

Liverpool finished third last season and has made significant changes, particularly in midfield,.

Arne Slot’s side will be targeting a title challenge, with Mohamed Salah and Darwin Núñez leading the attack.. The real deal once again, no matter the issues at the back.

Manchester City

The reigning champions, Manchester City, enter the season as overwhelming favorites to retain their title. Pep Guardiola has bolstered his squad further with the signing of Josko Gvardiol. With Erling Haaland leading the line, City will once again be the team to beat, Will they get a 5th tittle in a row??

Manchester United

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United finished 8th last season and has strengthened their defense with the signings of Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui. United will be aiming to challenge for the title and return to the top four, with Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes leading the charge. (MANU 3rd kit is really on point..)

Newcastle United

Newcastle United had a good season last year, even if Eddie Howe’s name has been all over the England job, and ownership has shifts have added a lot to the teams plate, he has added quality to the squad, as they look to consolidate a top-four position.

Nottingham Forest

After narrowly avoiding relegation last season, Nottingham Forest has strengthened their squad and will be aiming for a more comfortable campaign this time around. Nuno Espirito Santo will hope to guide Forest to mid-table safety.

Southampton

Southampton returns to the Premier League after a season in the Championship, led by Russell Martin. They will be focused on survival and regaining their footing in the top division.

Tottenham Hotspur

Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs face a challenging season for sure and must try for some silverware. James Maddison & Son Heung-min must bring their A games to the team this season.

A top-four finish will be tough but not impossible.

West Ham United

West Ham want the top. They are always in mix, but it will take everyone to buy into new manager Julen Lopetegui’s plan to make this season a proper success.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves struggled last season but managed to stay up.

Manager Gary O’Neil will need to find goals from somewhere if Wolves are to avoid another relegation scrap.

The 2024-2025 Premier League season promises to be as dramatic as ever, with title races, European qualification, and relegation battles, legal issues, new VAR interpretation and whatever the football gods want to throw at us.

With new managers, exciting signings, and promoted teams eager to prove themselves, fans are in for yet another thrilling campaign.

Let the season begin! ■

