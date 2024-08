What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Monday, Aug. 5

Toronto R&B singer/producer PartyNextDoor plays MTELUS Aug. 5–6

National Bank Open tennis tournament, qualifying rounds

ItalFest presents 2024 WWII documentary Land of Thorns at Casa d’Italia

Fierté Montreal Pride presents High Heels Obstacle Race + BBQ/soccer match

Minneapolis indie rock band Heart to Gold plays Foufs with Carly Cosgrove & more

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.