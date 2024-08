What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Free Montreal Symphony Orchestra performance at Olympic Park Esplanade

Ancient Egypt VR experience The Horizon of Khufu in the Old Port

Du Musée Avenue block party feat. Emma Beko live (free show)

Black Flag performs The First Four Years at Foufounes

Disney Villains night at le Cocktail

