This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Tuesday, Aug. 20

MUTEK day 1: Free show at Esplanade Tranquille + Nocturne 1 at SAT

madskills: Self-Documenting Construction on Social Media exhibition at CCA

Olmecs and the Civilizations of the Gulf of Mexico exhibition at Pointe à Callière

U.S. singer-songwriter Santigold plays l’Olympia

Drink & Draw at Un Tiers Lieu à Montréal

