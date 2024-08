What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Thursday, Aug. 8

Fierté Montreal Pride presents Immix feat. Marjo, Mitsou, Elisapie, Pierre Kwenders & more

Day one of the Orientalys Festival at Clock Tower Quay

Some Became Hollow Tubes & more at la Sotterenea

Cirque du Soleil documentary screening at Théatre de Verdure

Ecstatic Dance party with Don Mescal, location TBA

