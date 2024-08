What to do today in Montreal

Photo by Arlette Bashizi (Washington Post), from the World Press Photo Exhibition

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, Aug. 28

World Press Photo exhibition opens at Bonsecours Market

Screening of SAT Fest’s winning films

DVTR plays two sets on l’Avenue du Musée (free outdoor show)

Lemongrab, TVOD and Ada Oda play l’Escogriffe

Barbe à Papa, General Chaos and Otic Stick play la Sotterenea

