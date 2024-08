What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Monday, Aug. 26

Taylor Swift back-to-school party at Café Campus

PHI Foundation presents Sentient/Disobedient, free screening Aug. 26–29

U.S./U.K. rock band Cage the Elephant plays the Bell Centre

CatVideoFest at Cinéma du Parc

Village Numérique in the Quartier des Spectacles

