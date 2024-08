What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Thursday, Aug. 29

BLVD: St-Laurent street festival Aug. 29–Sept. 1

Asian Night Market in Chinatown (weekend 2)

JOAT International Street Dance Festival dance battles begin

Le Chat Qui Rit – Cat Comedy Fundraiser

Canadian premiere of Total Thrash – The Teutonic Story documentary at BBAM! Gallery

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.