This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Cinémathèque Québécoise screens The Fifth Element

Portraits and Fashion exhibition at the McCord Stewart Museum

MUTEK presents Patrick Watson, Kara-Lis Coverdale and Colin Stetson at New City Gas

PHI Centre presents Habitat Sonore: MUTEK 25

Elspeth Wright and Viveth K comedy show at NDQ

