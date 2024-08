What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Monday, Aug. 19

Don Juan musical at Place des Arts, through Aug. 24

Visit the Biodome

Reel Gay presents a screening of She’s the Man at la Sotterenea

World’s Smallest Comedy Night at Hurley’s

Mondays Amirite? Comedy Show at McKibbins

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.