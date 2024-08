What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Tuesday, Aug. 13

Cinémathèque Québécoise screens Richard Linklater’s A Scanner Darkly

Norman Parkinson: Always in Style exhibition at the McCord Stewart Museum

Boston art rock band Bent Knee plays Petit Campus

Podcaster Danny Lopriore’s The Sound of Love and Stuff show at le Belmont

NY rapper Conway The Machine plays Théâtre Fairmount

