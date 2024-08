What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, Aug. 23

Marché des Possibles weekend feat. Paige Barlow live, Frip & Chill & more

MUTEK presents Nocturne 4 feat. Fred Everything & more

M.A.D. fashion festival continues through Aug. 25

Saturday, Aug. 24

Montreal International Film Festival screenings & workshops Aug. 23–25

MUTEK presents Métropolis 2 feat Priori & Jek & more

NOFX Punk in Drublic festival at Olympic Park Aug. 24 & 25

Sunday, Aug. 25

Imagine Monkland street festival all weekend

St-Hubert sidewalk sale & street festival

Last weekend to see Cirque du Soleil’s KURIOS — Cabinet of Curiosities

