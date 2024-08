What to do this Labour Day weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this Labour Day weekend in Montreal.

Friday, Aug. 30

Norman Parkinson photo exhibition at the McCord Stewart Museum

Palestine Children’s Relief Fund benefit concert at la Sotterenea

Off Piknic event feat. Disclosure & more at Parc Jean-Drapeau

Saturday, Aug. 31

Corgi parade/contest on St-Laurent Blvd.

El Paso dream pop band Cigarettes After Sex play the Bell Centre

Pittsburgh deathcore band Signs of the Swarm play Théâtre Fairmount

Sunday, Sept. 1

Marché des Possibles presents Montreal Celluloid

Brooklyn-based psych band Crumb play Théâtre Beanfield

ProduktWorld EDM festival at New City Gas Aug. 31–Sept. 1

Monday, Sept. 2

JOAT International Street Dance Festival continues through Sept. 2

Piknic Electronik dance party at Parc Jean-Drapeau, Labour Day edition

World’s Smallest Comedy Show presents Monday Night Dirty Mic

For more on what to do this weekend in Montreal, please visit the Events section.