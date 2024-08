Up to 40 mm of rain projected for Montreal on Sunday, possibility of thunderstorms

Environment Canada has released a special weather statement projecting up to 40 mm of rain for Montreal on Sunday, with the possibility of thunderstorms.

Water accumulation is possible in already saturated low lying areas.

“This rain may have an impact on infrastructure previously affected by the heavy rains associated with Tropical Storm Debby. Please remain vigilant in case of heavy rain. Avoid driving through water on roads. Even shallow, fast-moving water can sweep a vehicle or a person away.”

Stay safe out there.

Thunderstorm outlooks for Quebec valid overnight and Sunday, August 18th.



Any report of damage can be sent to Environment and Climate Change Canada using #QCstorm or by emailing QCstorm@ec.gc.ca. pic.twitter.com/KvTiB0mqdW — ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) August 17, 2024 Up to 40 mm of rain projected for Montreal on Sunday, possibility of thunderstorms

For the latest weather updates, please visit the Weather Network.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.