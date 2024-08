The new UNIQLO store at Royalmount is opening on Sept. 5 at 10 a.m., and to mark the occasion, the Japanese mega-retailer has created three exclusive designs for their cotton t-shirts and tote bags featuring Montreal restaurants the Orange Julep, La Banquise and Bernie Beignes.

The first 300 people in line for the grand opening will get free coffee and cookies by Two Bears and Bernie Beigne donuts.

Shoppers who spend $100 (before tax) will also receive a limited edition UNIQLO tote bag, while supplies last.

“Also join us for a special Taiko drumming performance at our grand store opening. Ame no Ato is a taiko duo coming together to express diverse styles of taiko, building from traditional forms and weaving in innovative and modern aesthetics.”

Please note that these three unique UTme! designs are only available at UNIQLO Royalmount, while supplies last.

Royalmount is located at 5050 chemin de la Côte-de-Liesse. For more on Royalmount’s grand opening, please visit their website.

