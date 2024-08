Tropical Storm Debby projected to bring over 50 mm of rain to Montreal starting Friday

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Montreal projecting heavy rain associated with Tropical Storm Debby, with rainfall amounts exceeding 50 mm on Friday and Saturday.

Please note that heavy rain can cause flash flooding and water ponding on the roads.

“A low pressure system interacting with the moisture associated with Tropical Storm Debby could affect Southern and Central Quebec on Friday and Saturday.”

After making landfall in Florida as a Category 1 hurricane, Debby quickly weakened back into a tropical storm on Monday afternoon and is now stalling over the Carolinas this week before it is predicted to move northward into Atlantic Canada. https://t.co/KX89dpktkK — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) August 6, 2024 Tropical Storm Debby projected to bring over 50 mm of rain to Montreal starting Friday

