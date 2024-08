“Heavy rain could cause local flash flooding and may affect structures, roads and buildings already weakened by last week’s events.”

Environment Canada issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Montreal, with the possibility of heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms again today. Conditions are capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail.

“Heavy rain could cause local flash flooding and may affect structures, roads and buildings already weakened by last week’s events. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage less sturdy buildings and break tree limbs. Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Avoid driving through water on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year.

“Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”

Stay safe out there.

⚡ A severe #thunderstorm watch has been issued for southern and central Quebec as conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms today.



⚡ A severe #thunderstorm watch has been issued for southern and central Quebec as conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms today.

Follow our warnings on https://t.co/LsccDfUK0P and via our mobile app WeatherCAN. #QCstorm pic.twitter.com/BSP6gCTlIs — ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) August 15, 2024

