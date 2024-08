“Heavy rain could cause local flash flooding and may affect structures, roads and buildings already weakened by last week’s events.”

Environment Canada issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Montreal just after 4 p.m. today, with conditions capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel-size hail and heavy rain this afternoon and early evening. Meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is expected to hit the eastern part of Montreal before reaching the South Shore.

“Heavy rain could cause local flash flooding and may affect structures, roads and buildings already weakened by last week’s events.

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Avoid driving through water on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”

Stay safe out there.

⛈️ A severe #thunderstorm warning is now in effect for many areas.



⚠️ Hazards:

💧 Heavy rainfall

🌬️ Strong winds

🧊 Nickel-sized hailstones



Follow our warnings on https://t.co/LsccDfUK0P and via our mobile app WeatherCAN.#QCstorm pic.twitter.com/OQr2NhZWDg — ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) August 14, 2024

