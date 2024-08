“There has been plenty to celebrate for Canada at the Olympics so far.”

Quebec is the province with the most love for the Paris Olympics

A new study by the Angus Reid Institute has found that Quebec is the province in Canada with the most love for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The study found that almost two-thirds of Quebecers (63%) have been following the Paris Olympics, higher than the national average of 52%.

The province least interested in the Olympics is Alberta, where just 42% say they’re interested in Paris 2024.

Interestingly, majorities of Liberal (67%), NDP (56%) and Bloc Québécois (63%) voters say they’re following the Games, whereas a minority of Conservative Party voters (43%) say the same.

“There has been plenty to celebrate for Canada at the Olympics so far – including an incredible performance in the pool headlined by three golds for teenage phenom Summer McIntosh and a positive start on the field led by golden performances by Canadian hammer throwers. As these Paris summer Olympic games near their conclusion, half (52%) of Canadians say they are interested in the games, while the rest (48%) are not. Older Canadians are more likely to report interest than younger ones.”

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2024 among a representative randomized sample of 1,609 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

