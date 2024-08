“Excitement for Harris has spread beyond the border of the United States.”

Quebec is the most pro-Kamala Harris province in Canada

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, 64% of Canadians have a favourable impression of presumptive Democratic nominee for president Kamala Harris, including 75% in Quebec, where positive impressions of Harris are highest.

The provinces where Harris is least favoured are Saskatchewan (48%) and Alberta (50%).

“Excitement for Harris has spread beyond the border of the United States. North of the border, Canadians view the new Democratic candidate – whose time in Montreal in high school and college has been well-documented in Canadian media – with a much more positive lens than her Republican rival. Two-thirds (64%) of Canadians say they have a favourable view of Harris; comparatively, 1 in 5 Canadians (20%) say they view Trump positively.”

The study also found that net favourability of Kamala Harris is highest among Liberal (+81%), NDP (76%) and Bloc Québécois (90%) voters, and lowest among Conservatives (-8%).

Canadian Net Favourables of Kamala Harris:



All: +39%



BQ: +90%

LPC: +81%

NDP: +76%

GPC: +56%

CPC: -8%



Angus Reid / Aug 2, 2024 / n=1609 / Online pic.twitter.com/BaRzqyKM0S — Polling Canada (@CanadianPolling) August 14, 2024 Quebec is the most pro-Kamala Harris province in Canada

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2024 among a representative randomized sample of 1,609 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.