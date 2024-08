“We Are the Rainbow” was this year’s theme, and it showed.

PHOTOS: The Pride Parade filled the streets of Montreal with bold colour and defiant spirit

Annual Fierté celebrations in Montreal wrapped up yesterday with the Pride Parade on René-Levesque Boulevard. The LGBTQ2IA+ community and their allies were out in the streets in large numbers as the parade progressed in full festive colour — this year’s theme was We Are the Rainbow, after all — moving to party music and driven by the spirit of defiance. See our 2024 Montreal Pride Parade photos below.

Montreal Pride Parade 2024. Photos by Cindy Lopez

