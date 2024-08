The 2024 Danse Danse season begins with JOAT, bringing 250 artists to the Quartier des Spectacles from Aug. 27 to Sept. 2.

The 10th anniversary edition of Montreal’s JOAT International Street Dance Festival gets going on Aug. 27, signalling the start of the 2024 Danse Danse season. Bringing 250 artists to the Quartiers des Spectacles, the festival promises a wide variety of indoor, outdoor, free and ticketed cultural events through Sept. 2.

JOAT begins tomorrow with a screening of JOAT.EXE – 10 Years of history, a short documentary about the festival itself, as well as the start of the ÉLECTRI-CITÉ art exhibition. The following days will see a JOAT marketplace, dance battles (breaking, hip hop and popping), a “dance concert” at Théâtre Maisonneuve (Aug. 31 & Sept. 1), dance, art and beat-making workshops, music events and parties including the annual Montreal Loves Dilla celebration (Aug. 30) and more.

For more on the 2024 edition of JOAT International Street Dance Festival, please visit their website.

