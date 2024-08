The Michelin Guide team is coming to Montreal to evaluate our incredible restaurant scene.

Montreal restaurants will finally be recognized with Michelin stars in the spring of 2025

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante and executive committee member Ericka Alneus announced this morning that the city’s restaurants will finally be recognized with Michelin stars. The Montreal recipients of these honours, which have already been bestowed upon establishments in Toronto and Vancouver, will be revealed in the spring.

According to Plante, the entire Michelin guide team will be coming to Quebec to evaluate restaurants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valérie Plante (@val_plante) Montreal restaurants will finally be recognized with Michelin stars in the spring of 2025

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.