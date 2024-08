The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant Le Violon. To read the 2024 Montreal restaurant guide, please click here.

Le Violon

Despite his well-established celebrity-chef status, Le Violon is technically Danny Smiles’ first restaurant. Taking over the space formerly home to Maison Publique, Smiles is joined in the kitchen by co-owner and co-executive chef Mitch Laughren along with chef-de-cuisine Sara Raspa. Replacing Maison Publique’s cottage-kitsch décor is one of Montreal’s most elegant dining rooms thanks to designer Zebulon Perron and co-owner Dan Climan. The food is refined and beautiful, drawing inspiration from around the world. You might start with a plate of oysters with rhubarb mignonette and move to a kibbeh nayyeh-inspired beef tartare followed by a plate of stout bread with mussels bathed in cheddar custard or gochujang-glazed sweetbreads with a handsome round of grilled new onion. Word to the wise: save room for dessert. (4720 Marquette)

For more on Le Violon and to make a reservation, please visit their website.

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.