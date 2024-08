“Piment’s new digs in a beautiful but more intimate space on Beaumont Avenue in Parc Ex is an essential add-on to your Montreal restaurant to-do list.”

The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant Le Piment Rouge. To read the 2024 Montreal restaurant guide, please click here.

Le Piment Rouge

Almost a decade after its former location in the Windsor Hotel closed, celebrated high-end Sichuan restaurant Le Piment Rouge made a long-awaited comeback in October, with original owner Hazel Mah at the helm. Piment is still serving absolute classics from its OG menu — hunan dumplings, General Tao chicken with Piment Rouge sauce and millionaire fried rice with seafood, to name just a few — as well as a range of new crowd-pleasers from a second specialty menu, among them addictive golden shrimp balls, delicious steamed fish and a cabbage dish that brings new shine to a basic leafy green. Piment’s new digs in a beautiful but more intimate space on Beaumont Avenue in Parc Ex — featuring a nicely decked out bar and dining room — is an essential add-on to your Montreal restaurant to-do list. (495 Beaumont)

For more on Le Piment Rouge, please visit their website.

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.