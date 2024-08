The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant Juliette Plaza. To read the 2024 Montreal restaurant guide, please click here.

Juliette Plaza

Montreal Plaza’s little sister Juliette is the fourth project by chef Charles-Antoine Crête and Cheryl Johnson. As the wine bar counterpart to Montreal Plaza, Juliette’s menu is more compact, featuring a handful of snacks in Crête’s signature iconoclastic style — think cocktail weenies with bacon and vegetable glaze or the “Red Lobster” scallops — and some more substantial plates fit for sharing (eg. lamb belly with labneh and chickpeas). The cocktail program is especially good, but with two wine lists (Montreal Plaza’s and Juliette’s own), wine is definitely the main draw. (6220 St-Hubert)

