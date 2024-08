One of Montreal’s best and most innovative restaurants.

Bar-St-Denis

Though Bar-St-Denis may have started as a watering hole with elevated bar food, Emily Homsy and David Gauthier’s eatery has clearly evolved to become one of Montreal’s best and most innovative restaurants. Having recently made its way onto Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants, this regular haunt for industry folk and Little Italy locals has built its reputation on its easygoing atmosphere, genuine hospitality and undeniably excellent food. Inventive, iconoclastic and invariably delicious, a meal at Bar-St-Denis is always guaranteed to surprise and delight. (6966 St-Denis)

