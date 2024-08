The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant Kitano Shokudo. To read the 2024 Montreal restaurant guide, please click here.

Kitano Shokudo

Ask your favourite chef what their favourite restaurant in town is and Kitano Shokudo is likely to come up. Run by chef Hiroshi Kitano, this Plateau restaurant is best known for its high-quality ingredients (some shipped from Japan, much sourced locally) and the enticing, seasonal menu that brings together regional staples from the whole of Japan. Fish is nearly always the star with jewel-box-esque chirashi bowls overflowing with colourful sashimi, but don’t miss the richly-flavoured shoyu ramen or crispy karaage. The specials are always worth ordering and they vary from wild boar mapo tofu to uni carbonara and the infamous confit duck leg. Easily one of the best Japanese restaurants in the province. (143 Mont-Royal E.)

