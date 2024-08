“Coach Walz” now leads J.D. Vance in net favourability by almost 20 points.

Keeping politics positive is paying off for Tim Walz

According to a new U.S. election poll by Ipsos, Democratic nominee for vice president Tim Walz now has a net favourability rating of +9%, higher than that of both Donald Trump and J.D. Vance, the Republican nominee for VP.

Walz’s net favourability rating is currently 19 points higher than Vance’s (-10%) and 31 points higher than Trump’s (-22%).

Net Favorable Polling:



Walz: +9%

Vance: -10%



The study also found that Kamala Harris leads Donald Trump in net favourability by 23 points.

Net Favorable Polling:



Harris +1%

Trump: -22%



The U.S. presidential election is taking place on Nov. 5, 2024.

