Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined Athletics Canada in trolling American sprinter Noah Lyles on social media today. At the World Relays earlier this year, Lyles had laughed off a reporter’s question about Canada being a threat to the U.S. in the 4x100m relay event.

At the Olympics in Paris this afternoon, Canada won the gold medal in the 4x100m relay.

Never count Canada out.



Andre De Grasse, Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, and Brendon Rodney are your new Olympic 4x100m relay #gold medalists! #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/sbbE3ilm5A — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 9, 2024

After congratulation the runners (Andre De Grasse, Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney), Trudeau took the opportunity to reply to a post of Lyles’ video with a characteristically Canadian “sorry” accompanied by eyes and gold-medal emojis.

Sorry. 👀🥇 https://t.co/yhkVrMKKTA — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 9, 2024 Justin Trudeau and Athletics Canada troll Noah Lyles following 4x100m relay gold-medal win

Noah Lyles, meanwhile, was unable to participate in today’s event due to being ill with COVID-19. He was still able to win a bronze medal in the 200m yesterday, as well as gold in the 100m on Sunday.

