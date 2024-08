Frequent losses in slot machines and bingo at online casinos are not just due to the whims of luck. Many players lose because of their own fault, or rather because of gambling addiction.

Why is no one safe from gambling addiction?

It is a mistake to think that gambling addiction only applies to emotionally unstable people and people affected by other bad habits. Money has a stronger effect than alcohol, tobacco and drugs.

As an example, we can take a successful family man with a stable job and established career. The first gambler tries to play in gambling clubs, and most choose poker or slot machines. At first, the visitor to the virtual arcade views their hobby as harmless. The situation gets out of control when the deposit is opened with funds from the family budget.

Ludomaniacs mainly become those who faced a big win or loss. When a player sees that other casino customers are breaking jackpots of 100,000 dollars, and he is one step away from the coveted amount, you want to try your luck again to win back.

In another case, it’s greed that drives the resentment of losing. Wanting, by all means, to return the lost money and say goodbye to gambling forever. In fact, the gambler buries himself even deeper in a hole of debt.

When should you stop gambling?

It’s easy to check your connection to gambling. In licensed online casinos in Canada, all slot machines and table game simulators can be run in demo. It is clear that ludomana this version of the game will not suit. He does not want the thrill and excitement that confirms the dependence on wins and losses.

Refuse online casinos should be in the following situations:

When bets are made on the last money. Slot machines, roulette, poker and blackjack will not save the financial situation of the player. Gambling clubs cannot be considered as a source of main or additional income. According to statistics, the casino operator more often remains in the plus than the client.

When money is borrowed or stolen from the family budget. Ludoman begins to lie to relatives and friends, and more often outright deceive them, delaying the payment of debts.

When the game process takes up most of the day. Those who visit casino sites for fun spend in the gambling club from force 30-40 minutes a day. During this time, you can both lose and catch a big win. Addicted person can not overcome the craving for the forbidden and plays for hours.

When emotions get out of control. Basically playing for money causes sporting interest. Even a quick drain of the deposit brings pleasure, prompts the desire to practice and trick the slot machine. The ludomaniac falls into depression, which is often snapped at friends and family.

When you win does not give rest. When receiving a jackpot gambler does not stop. It seems to him that he is capable of more and that luck favours him. After 5 minutes, the client drains the gambling club, who has just become a millionaire, all his plus due to an unsuccessful bet.

Playing in a licensed casino solves all these problems. Here you can set a deposit limit and gaming club operators offer slots where even a €1 bet can result in a win of €10,000 or more.