Happy Osheaga and Olympics season, fellow Montreal stoners!

This month, I’m back on the preroll wagon and giving some Laurentian-grown indica a shot.

Supplied by the Saint-Agathe-based Origine Nature, these come in a pack of 10 for just under $30 — not a bad deal — and make a good daytime smoke. Not only is that surprising considering, well, it’s an indica, but it’s especially crucial since park season ain’t gonna last forever. Here’s a recap of my experience smoking them, and why they’re as good a bet as any for stoned Olympics-watching.

Fleurs de Lise Bobépine pre-rolls (Indica)

When I go through half a 10-pack of pre-rolls within less than a week, that’s usually a sign I feel like I got my money’s worth. Such was the case with Bobépine, which comes in a pretty compact container you can slide in and out while pinching the sides. It’s a good kind of weed for getting you in the zone, and your eyes can definitely start feeling pretty heavy — in a good way, of course, and not in the “I’m about to nod off to sleep” kind of way. But if I’m to nitpick about these, it’s that they feel a bit harsh on my throat. When I unpack the joint and put some of it in my vape, however, the taste feels noticeably earthy.

Considering it’s an indica, I don’t feel particularly sleepy or couch-locked on this stuff. Sure, it’ll relax me, but I don’t feel too lazy to get out of my house momentarily for a bite to eat, even despite an imminent heat wave. (I went to Café Kahwa on Mont-Royal, by the way. Their poulet panko sandwich is *chef’s kiss*.) It’s also more of an insidious kind of high, taking a little while longer to hit me than other products I’ve reviewed here. At 25% THC, it’s also potent enough that I can’t smoke a full joint in one sitting.

As you can imagine, I obviously smoked some of these while watching the Olympics. There’s something about certain sports that are strangely captivating to watch while high, even if no sporting event shown during this year’s games will likely be anywhere near as thrilling as either Celine Dion or Gojira’s performances at the opening ceremony.

One sport that does amuse me after smoking, however, is competitive swimming. I can feel pretty locked in while watching it (an aside: congrats to Summer McIntosh, who absolutely crushed her gold medal swim!). Those underwater cameras capturing the swimmers are a TRIP to watch, and it’s honestly hilarious seeing their heads poking in and out constantly when viewed from above. All of that is funny, but still not quite as much as watching race-walking while high.

Speaking of which, I can’t wait for breakdancing. 8.5/10

This article was originally published in the Aug. 2024 issue of Cult MTL.

