The 2024 NFL season is going to open up big with the Kansas City Chiefs versus the Baltimore Ravens during Week 1. It will be one of the most highly anticipated matches between two AFC powerhouses, neither of whom will leave anything to chance with their fans and analysts. Led by reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs are looking to get off on the right foot this season.

Both teams charge into the new season with high expectations, and this game in Week 1 may prove to be a defining moment in this season. Most people, with this matchup forthcoming, are carefully eyeing the NFL odds, which at this moment say it would be an extremely competitive match between the two talented rosters.

Chiefs’ Offense: Mahomes Magic

With the 2024 season on the radar, that will put one of the hottest offenses in the league onto the field with the Kansas City Chiefs. That leader coming off another MVP season is Patrick Mahomes. Known for making incredible throws from anywhere on the field, Mahomes can be expected to dissect the Baltimore Ravens’ secondary with accuracy. With Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore inside the receiver corps, they are very fast and explosive. They create big plays whenever they want to, and this really gives them offensive firepower. This offensive firepower is a key factor driving NFL predictions in their favor for Week 1.

The Kansas City offense often goes as much as Mahomes can playmaker, but their running game, led by Isiah Pacheco, will not make anyone sleep. His capacity for grinding through some hard-earned yards is going to keep the Ravens’ defense honest and open up the passing lanes. Creed Humphrey and Joe Thuney definitely have a job well cut out for them, anchoring an offensive line that faces a fairly aggressive defensive front for the Ravens.

Ravens Defense: Ready for the Task

The Baltimore defense will have a big say in the outcome of Week 1. The physical, aggressive Baltimore defense must find ways to rattle Mahomes and this high-powered Kansas City offense. Led by Roquan Smith and Marlon Humphrey, the Ravens’ defense is constructed for these battles. Still, Mahomes creates problems that are all his own.

They’ll need to pressure Mahomes out of the pocket to keep him from getting too comfortable. Players like Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo could be important in forcing Mahomes to make decisions quickly. On the secondary, Humphrey and Marcus Williams will need to be at their best in order to slow down Kansas City’s deep threats.

Lamar Jackson and the Raven’s Offense

On the other side of the ball, offensively, the Ravens are going to look to Lamar Jackson. After an offseason full of speculation about his direction, Jackson is back for a new contract and, apparently, a renewed determination to take Baltimore deep in the playoffs. His ability to hurt defenses both with his arm and legs makes him one of the most dangerous QBs in the league.

While Jackson’s relationship with tight end Mark Andrews is one of the most professional and strong types in the NFL, it’s the new elements around the entire Ravens receiving corps who should make all the difference here. Now, with Odell Beckham Jr. and rookie Zay Flowers added to the mix, the Ravens possess more ammunition than they’ve had in recent years. This will keep the Kansas City defense on its toes with a balanced attack, and if Jackson is able to make some big plays in the air, Baltimore could find itself in a strong position.

Another critical factor will be the running game of the Ravens, led by J.K. Dobbins. Dobbins will look to find holes in this defense, move the chains, and help keep the clock moving to limit Mahomes’ playing time. Provided the Ravens can create that balanced attack offensively, they have the weapons to test the Kansas City defense.

Chiefs Defense: Bend but Don’t Break

Although the Chiefs have an explosive offense, it is their defense that has visibly improved over the past couple of seasons. The Kansas City defense will have to try and rein in Lamar Jackson, driven by defensive tackle Chris Jones and linebacker Nick Bolton. Jones’ disruption at the pocket and pressure up the middle could help to put Jackson into some bad positions.

A Kansas City secondary that includes Trent McDuffie and L’Jarius Sneed has to be sharp. There is a new set of weapons Baltimore brought in to supplement its passing game. For the Chiefs’ defense, it will all be about staying disciplined. Jackson’s ability to extend plays with his legs often turns busted coverages into big gains. Keeping him bottled up and limiting explosive plays will be the difference in this game.

Ultimately, with Week 1 on the docket, the NFL odds are pointing out the tight nature of the game. The Chiefs stand as slight favorites, but the Ravens certainly have the talent to pull off the upset. This game could very well be one that’s decided by which team makes the fewest mistakes and makes good on key opportunities.